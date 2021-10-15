thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.22% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 39.49% and a net margin of 34.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

