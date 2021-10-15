THORChain (RUNE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $62.35 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 15th. THORChain has a market cap of $1.76 billion and $62.35 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, THORChain has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain coin can now be bought for about $7.83 or 0.00012985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00066251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00110963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00071183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,773.52 or 0.99170543 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,790.66 or 0.06289102 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002634 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 224,410,215 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

