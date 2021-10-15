Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Short Interest Update

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, an increase of 444.4% from the September 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,627,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TSOI opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.17.

Get Therapeutic Solutions International alerts:

About Therapeutic Solutions International

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc engages in the manufacture of surgical and medical devices. It develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to target cancers, enhance maternal and fetal health, and fight periodontal disease. The company was founded on August 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Elk City, ID.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Therapeutic Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Therapeutic Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.