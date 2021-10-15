THEKEY (TKY) Price Tops $0.0008

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 15th. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $5.22 million and approximately $233,755.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

