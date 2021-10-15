The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) SVP Sells $1,231,300.00 in Stock

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.54. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $29.46.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 17.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

