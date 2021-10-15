The Western Union (NYSE:WU) PT Lowered to $23.00

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31. The Western Union has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,551,000 after purchasing an additional 920,673 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 225,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,750,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,838,000 after purchasing an additional 274,202 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1,938.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 264,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 251,765 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

