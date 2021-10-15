The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Lowered by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 312,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 2.1% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $54,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Shares of DIS traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.04. 403,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,471,377. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.07 and its 200-day moving average is $178.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

