The Simply Good Foods (SMPL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd. Analysts expect The Simply Good Foods to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SMPL stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $34.97. The Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 1.01.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 44,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $1,564,093.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,518.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 89,599 shares of company stock valued at $3,151,923 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of The Simply Good Foods worth $27,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMPL. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. lifted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

