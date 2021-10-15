The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The RMR Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.95 per share for the year.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The RMR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Shares of RMR opened at $33.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.72. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $47.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,809,000 after purchasing an additional 95,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,387,000 after purchasing an additional 53,383 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 740,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,620,000 after purchasing an additional 132,880 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 660,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

