The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 129.80 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 129 ($1.69). Approximately 3,104,279 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 3,300,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.40 ($1.68).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 127.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 127.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.05%.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

