The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $90.01 on Friday. The Progressive has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,063 shares of company stock worth $8,373,977. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optas LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 13.0% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 28,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in The Progressive by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 616,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,744,000 after buying an additional 109,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

