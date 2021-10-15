The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Truist

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its price objective lowered by Truist from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $69.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $715.86 million, a PE ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.31.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $110.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. As a group, analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the first quarter valued at about $9,103,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Pennant Group in the second quarter worth about $8,029,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Pennant Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,899,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,509,000 after purchasing an additional 162,836 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Pennant Group by 140.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 118,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Pennant Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

