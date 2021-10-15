The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. The Company develops, manages and operates a portfolio of high-energy restaurants, lounges and bars. It also provides food and beverage hospitality solutions. The Company’s primary restaurant brand is STK, which is a steakhouse concept with locations in metropolitan cities throughout the United States and in London. It provides ONE Hospitality, a signature turn-key food and beverage service for hospitality venues including, hotels, casinos and other high-end locations both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The ONE Group Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $433.06 million, a PE ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 2.62. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $13.68.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $70.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Jonathan Segal sold 5,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $59,595.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 50,021 shares of company stock worth $554,971 in the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 614.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 79,591 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 57.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. 30.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

