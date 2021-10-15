The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases New Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of PagerDuty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 63.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 85.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 16.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 13.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 211.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PD opened at $41.95 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $58.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.48 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $2,690,461.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $205,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 229,806 shares of company stock worth $9,736,006. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

