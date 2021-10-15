The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 328 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,142 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of SPS Commerce worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 361.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 32.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $163.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.70 and a 200 day moving average of $114.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.65 and a beta of 0.93. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.11 and a twelve month high of $169.15.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.25 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. Research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.89.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.