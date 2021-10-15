The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys Shares of 215,788 Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 215,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of Centerra Gold as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGAU. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $940,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $421,000. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,195,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,438,000. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

CGAU stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.0556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.19%.

CGAU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.