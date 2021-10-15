The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

NYSE:HIG opened at $72.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $73.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.27.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,874 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444,232 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $886,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,775 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 458.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,479,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,117 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 84.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,129 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

