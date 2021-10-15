The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ)

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CNQ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a C$53.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.83.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$51.46 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$20.31 and a one year high of C$51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$43.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.27. The firm has a market cap of C$60.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.1300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Sean K. Duncan sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.21, for a total transaction of C$231,408.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,280 shares in the company, valued at C$5,509,438.80. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.30, for a total value of C$955,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,389,163.70. Insiders sold 182,205 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,990 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

