The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 437 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Friday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 367.77.

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

