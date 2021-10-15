The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 240.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 7,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $66,440.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get The GDL Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,837,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 47,451 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,073,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 387,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GDL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,105. The GDL Fund has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th.

The GDL Fund Company Profile

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The GDL Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GDL Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.