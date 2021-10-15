The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 63,196 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 470,796 shares.The stock last traded at $21.17 and had previously closed at $21.18.
A number of research firms have issued reports on NAPA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average of $20.65.
In other The Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $684,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Ryan sold 14,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $327,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,381 shares of company stock worth $1,998,127.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth $1,336,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth $3,855,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 129.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 196,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 110,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 382.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 31,050 shares in the last quarter. 19.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile (NYSE:NAPA)
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
