The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 63,196 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 470,796 shares.The stock last traded at $21.17 and had previously closed at $21.18.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NAPA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average of $20.65.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other The Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $684,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Ryan sold 14,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $327,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,381 shares of company stock worth $1,998,127.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth $1,336,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth $3,855,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 129.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 196,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 110,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 382.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 31,050 shares in the last quarter. 19.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

