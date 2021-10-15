The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 709,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,990 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $38,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.6% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 8.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 101,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 18.6% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,136 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $54.72. 126,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,678,104. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.19.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

