The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Given New $154.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $154.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.11.

Get The Clorox alerts:

CLX opened at $163.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.77. The Clorox has a 52 week low of $159.32 and a 52 week high of $231.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 28.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 108.1% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 7.2% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 511,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,746,000 after buying an additional 34,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.