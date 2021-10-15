The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Up 157.1% in September

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 157.1% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CHN traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,402. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.41. The China Fund has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $34.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of The China Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,155,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,236,000 after buying an additional 20,928 shares during the period.

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.

