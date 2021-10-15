The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) COO Sells $1,989,026.20 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 25,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $1,989,026.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE SCHW opened at $78.11 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $78.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.31.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

