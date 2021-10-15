The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $12,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Natixis lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 137,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 91,584 shares in the last quarter. Mirova grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 3,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 147,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after buying an additional 53,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,647,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,197,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

BNS opened at $63.91 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $68.02. The firm has a market cap of $77.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.53.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.7095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

