The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock Price Down 4.2%

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.29 and last traded at $30.44. Approximately 4,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 155,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Andersons has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get The Andersons alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average of $29.61.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 777.78%.

In other news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of The Andersons stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Andersons by 3,994.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Andersons by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,003,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,985,000 after acquiring an additional 234,968 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Andersons by 659.7% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 186,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 161,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Andersons by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 158,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Andersons by 26.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,925,000 after buying an additional 141,701 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.