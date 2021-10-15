The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1505 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%.

The AES has raised its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. The AES has a dividend payout ratio of 38.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The AES to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

NYSE:AES opened at $24.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The AES has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The AES will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AES. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna started coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,389 shares in the company, valued at $33,942,773.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About The AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

