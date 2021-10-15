Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stake Lessened by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,094,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $75,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 412.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,451,000 after buying an additional 1,234,103 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter worth $77,351,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Textron by 109.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 971,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,825,000 after buying an additional 507,541 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Textron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,991,883,000 after buying an additional 392,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 21.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,620,000 after buying an additional 336,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.17. 6,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,690. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $74.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.47.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.