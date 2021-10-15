Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $36,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 505.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,578,000 after buying an additional 3,068,870 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after buying an additional 2,218,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $983,669,000 after buying an additional 1,011,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,246,577,000 after buying an additional 986,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,203,239,000 after buying an additional 718,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.39. The stock had a trading volume of 40,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,173,765. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.27. The company has a market capitalization of $179.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $141.33 and a twelve month high of $200.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.27.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

