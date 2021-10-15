Teton Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Winnebago Industries worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,743,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,473,000 after purchasing an additional 189,477 shares during the period. MIK Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,518,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 343.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after acquiring an additional 144,723 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,817,000 after acquiring an additional 140,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 191.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 175,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after acquiring an additional 115,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WGO traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.55. 15,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,268. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.26. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

