Teton Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $54,835,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $52,251,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $50,833,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $37,655,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $18,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

GENI stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.79. 4,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,692. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.91. Genius Sports Limited has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.75 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

