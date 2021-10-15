Teton Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,000 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,858 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Capital Bancshares comprises 0.9% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 1.31% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

ACBI stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,713. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $560.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $29.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $27,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $201,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at $157,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.72 target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist cut their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.28.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

