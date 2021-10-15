Teton Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,098,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,608,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,095,000 after purchasing an additional 59,432 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 585,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 91.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after buying an additional 262,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 54,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Harold C. Bevis acquired 20,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $186,321.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,570.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.17. 2,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,222. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $335.38 million, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.69.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $257.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVGI. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

