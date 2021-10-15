Teton Advisors Inc. Buys 45,520 Shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,520 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 158.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 36,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 11,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 129,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMOT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.92. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,260. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $38.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $484.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.78.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $101.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.72 per share, for a total transaction of $47,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

