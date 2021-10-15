Teton Advisors Inc. Buys 26,000 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of MoneyGram International worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 85.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,326,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 272.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 266,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 194,514 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyGram International stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,791. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $728.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.08 and a beta of 1.72.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th.

In other news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $495,383.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 486,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

