Teton Advisors Inc. Buys 26,000 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of MoneyGram International worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 85.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,326,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 272.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 266,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 194,514 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MoneyGram International stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,791. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $728.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.08 and a beta of 1.72.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on MGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th.
In other news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $495,383.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 486,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
MoneyGram International Company Profile
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.
