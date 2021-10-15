Teton Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,500 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POWL. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,168,000 after acquiring an additional 58,824 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Powell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Powell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of POWL stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.32. 23 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,190. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.73 million, a P/E ratio of 881.67 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.41.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.18). Powell Industries had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $115.81 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

