Terreno Realty Co. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Terreno Realty in a report released on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.63 million.

TRNO has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $68.33 on Friday. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $53.97 and a one year high of $69.63. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.65 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.17 and a 200-day moving average of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 24.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 0.8% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 445,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,765,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.44%.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

