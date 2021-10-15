Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,889 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TER. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 830,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,043,000 after acquiring an additional 43,732 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Teradyne by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Teradyne by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.25.

TER opened at $114.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.59. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

