Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Short Interest Update

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Telenet Group stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. Telenet Group has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.67.

Get Telenet Group alerts:

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.