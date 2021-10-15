Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 67.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,765 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TFX opened at $364.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $380.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.08. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.80.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

