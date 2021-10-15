Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Teekay LNG Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.01.

Shares of Teekay LNG Partners stock opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $142.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 431,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 19,453 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

