Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

TGLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Sidoti started coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.71.

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.92%.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $195,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tecnoglass by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,108 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at $2,104,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 330,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 132,739 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth $2,840,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth $2,710,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

