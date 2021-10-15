Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$44.00 at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TECK.B. Citigroup raised Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$33.50 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Teck Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.75.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$35.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.69 billion and a PE ratio of 115.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.26. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$15.81 and a one year high of C$35.87.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

