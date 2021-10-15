TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTGT. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 10,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $976,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $1,211,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,574 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,758 in the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $85.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $101.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.26 and a beta of 0.86.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

