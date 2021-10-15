TD Securities Lowers WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) to Hold

TD Securities lowered shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS WPTIF opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $21.85.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and owning industrial investment properties. It focuses on the warehouse and distribution properties. The company was founded on March 4, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

