TCV Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 15,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 90,098 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCVA. III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

