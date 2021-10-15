Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the September 15th total of 11,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAYD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new position in Taylor Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Devices by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TAYD opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.12 million, a P/E ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71. Taylor Devices has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $12.43.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 2.63%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Taylor Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing & arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

