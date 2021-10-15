Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $132.01

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $132.01 and last traded at $131.87, with a volume of 225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.36.

Several research firms have recently commented on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,686.54 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.22.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at $198,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,240 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,717 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

