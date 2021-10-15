Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) CFO Leigh Vosseller Sells 10,000 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Leigh Vosseller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 14th, Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $1,350,900.00.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Leigh Vosseller sold 3,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $437,500.00.
- On Monday, September 13th, Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total value of $1,207,500.00.
TNDM opened at $134.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,686.54 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $136.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.22.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TNDM. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $118,446,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,592.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 943,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,901,000 after purchasing an additional 887,777 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,935,000 after purchasing an additional 621,872 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,037,000 after acquiring an additional 518,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.