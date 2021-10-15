Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) CFO Leigh Vosseller Sells 10,000 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Leigh Vosseller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $1,350,900.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Leigh Vosseller sold 3,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $437,500.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total value of $1,207,500.00.

TNDM opened at $134.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,686.54 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $136.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.22.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TNDM. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $118,446,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,592.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 943,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,901,000 after purchasing an additional 887,777 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,935,000 after purchasing an additional 621,872 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,037,000 after acquiring an additional 518,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

